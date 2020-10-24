Armed Clash Between Tribes Leaves Casualties in Baghdad

Tribal men from two groups in disputes clashed in Baghdad on Friday night, where several casualties were reported.



Media reports said several dozens of armed men from two tribes in the Iraqi capital clashed before midnight on Friday in Faziliyah neighborhood, west of Baghdad.



Light and standard weapons were used during the fierce fire exchange, reports said.



Police and security forces did not manage to intervene and end the confrontation, according to the reports which also confirmed multiple casualties without providing details.