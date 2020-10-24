Total coronavirus infections reach 445,949 in Iraq

The cumulative number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases that have been recorded in Iraq since it has been hit by the pandemic has raised to 445,949, as 3,785 more patients tested positive for the virus over the last 24 hours ending on Monday, the country's ministry of health announced.



According to the ministerial statement, the overall tally of patients who have so far survived their deadly infection and been accordingly discharged from hospitals has risen by 3,362 to 375,188, whereas in the meantime, a number of 48 more lives were claimed by the virus, lifting the death toll to 10,513.



It further revealed that the country has conducted mass testing campaign for a total of 2,724,328 suspected cases, with 18,387 of them carried out in the previous 24-hour period.



Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.



