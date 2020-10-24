Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 24 October 2020
Breaking
US sanctions Iranian ambassador to Iraq, two senior Hezbollah officials Iraqi, UK PMs discuss counter-terrorism cooperation PM Kadhimi, Prince Charles discuss developing UK-Iraq relations Iran says it tested radar, Bavar-373 air defense after arm embargo lift US intelligence agencies: Iran, Russia tried to meddle in 2020 election Iraqi PM faces outrage over security challenges IMIS legislator obeys Iran, says Iraq will not normalize with Israel KRG: Oil output cuts hinge on federal payments Belgian foreign minister Wilmès in intensive care for coronavirus Iran tests home-made air defence systems
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 24 October 2020 04:55 PM

Total coronavirus infections reach 445,949 in Iraq

2
The cumulative number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases that have been recorded in Iraq since it has been hit by the pandemic has raised to 445,949, as 3,785 more patients tested positive for the virus over the last 24 hours ending on Monday, the country's ministry of health announced.

According to the ministerial statement, the overall tally of patients who have so far survived their deadly infection and been accordingly discharged from hospitals has risen by 3,362 to 375,188, whereas in the meantime, a number of 48 more lives were claimed by the virus, lifting the death toll to 10,513.

It further revealed that the country has conducted mass testing campaign for a total of 2,724,328 suspected cases, with 18,387 of them carried out in the previous 24-hour period.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.

Related Stories
Read
6

Coronavirus Cases Jump to 68,000: Kurdistan Health Ministry 24 October 2020 05:11 PM

5

KRG Committed to Working with UN to Provide Peace and Prosperity: PM Barzani 24 October 2020 05:10 PM

4

Armed Clash Between Tribes Leaves Casualties in Baghdad 24 October 2020 05:08 PM

3

NATO to expand training mission in Iraq 24 October 2020 05:00 PM

1

Turkey Arrests Two HDP Provincial Co-chairs 24 October 2020 04:50 PM

7

Sudan becomes third Arab state to set aside hostilities with Israel this year 23 October 2020 10:47 PM

6

Kurdistan’s Virus Cases Spike to over 67,000: Health Ministry 23 October 2020 09:22 PM

5

Roadside Bomb Hits Iraqi Army Convoy in Diyala 23 October 2020 09:20 PM

Comments