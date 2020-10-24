Turkey Arrests Two HDP Provincial Co-chairs

Turkish police on Saturday arrested two officials from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) over suspected membership in “illegal organizations”.



Early morning today, police raided the residences of the provincial co-chairs Abdullah Ekelik and Gonul Ozturk in Dogubayazit, Agri and took them into custody.



The Kurdish officials are accused of "being members of an illegal organization" and "making propaganda for an illegal organization”, according to media reports.