Kurdistan’s Virus Cases Spike to over 67,000: Health Ministry

For the fourth day in a row, the Kurdistan Region on Friday reported over 1,000 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, brining the total number of confirmed cases to 67,184.



With 461 cases, Erbil was the worst hit province in the Kurdistan Region, followed by Duhok, which had 425 cases, KRG’s health ministry said in its daily report.



The virus also claimed 20 more lives within the same period, raising the overall death toll to 2,263.



Out of the total number of infections, over 39,000 have so far recovered, while 25,714 patients are still under treatment.