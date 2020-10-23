Roadside Bomb Hits Iraqi Army Convoy in Diyala

A roadside bomb explosion on Friday targeted a convoy of the Iraqi army in Diyala province, leaving two people injured.



Nihad Mohammed, a spokesperson for Diyala Police, pointed out that the incident took place near Tawakal village of Sharaban town, east of Diyala, where an Iraqi army convoy was passing through.



"As a result of the explosion, a soldier and an officer were injured," the spokesperson added.



The security forces cordoned off the area and the wounded were taken to a nearby hospital, he said.