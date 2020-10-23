Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 24 October 2020
Breaking
US sanctions Iranian ambassador to Iraq, two senior Hezbollah officials Iraqi, UK PMs discuss counter-terrorism cooperation PM Kadhimi, Prince Charles discuss developing UK-Iraq relations Iran says it tested radar, Bavar-373 air defense after arm embargo lift US intelligence agencies: Iran, Russia tried to meddle in 2020 election Iraqi PM faces outrage over security challenges IMIS legislator obeys Iran, says Iraq will not normalize with Israel KRG: Oil output cuts hinge on federal payments Belgian foreign minister Wilmès in intensive care for coronavirus Iran tests home-made air defence systems
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 23 October 2020 09:20 PM

Roadside Bomb Hits Iraqi Army Convoy in Diyala

5
A roadside bomb explosion on Friday targeted a convoy of the Iraqi army in Diyala province, leaving two people injured.

Nihad Mohammed, a spokesperson for Diyala Police, pointed out that the incident took place near Tawakal village of Sharaban town, east of Diyala, where an Iraqi army convoy was passing through.

"As a result of the explosion, a soldier and an officer were injured," the spokesperson added.

The security forces cordoned off the area and the wounded were taken to a nearby hospital, he said.
Related Stories
Read
7

Sudan becomes third Arab state to set aside hostilities with Israel this year 23 October 2020 10:47 PM

6

Kurdistan’s Virus Cases Spike to over 67,000: Health Ministry 23 October 2020 09:22 PM

4

KRG Plans to Invest in Autism Centres Across Kurdistan: PM Barzani 23 October 2020 09:10 PM

1

Iraq to Put Forces on High Alert Ahead of Expected Protests 23 October 2020 09:02 PM

Capture

Iraq's finance min.: Industrial countries support White Paper reforms 23 October 2020 05:39 PM

The-National-Airlines-of-Iraq-Iraqi-Airways

Iraq restores air line with European Union 23 October 2020 05:24 PM

3534

PM Kadhimi says Iraq on tightrope between US and Iran 23 October 2020 05:03 PM

5e26d95bd3806c1b8851231c

Iraq to retrieve 5,000 artifacts from Britain 23 October 2020 05:01 PM

Comments