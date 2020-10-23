KRG Plans to Invest in Autism Centres Across Kurdistan: PM Barzani

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has plans to invest in centres for autism across the autonomous region, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Friday.



"I understand the challenges people with autism and their families are facing in Kurdistan," Barzani said in a Twitter statement.



The Kurdish premier further revealed that the KRG has approved a funding to open an autism centre in the capital Erbil.



"That's why we approved $585,240 funding for an autism centre in Erbil city – ensuring all children with autism receive the support needed," he explained. "We plan to invest in centres across our region."