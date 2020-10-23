COVID-19 Claims over 300 other Lives in Iran

More than 300 other people have died due to coronavirus across Iran within 24 hours, as the country faces the third wave of the pandemic.



Sima Lari, a spokesperson for Iranian Health Ministry, said in a statement that the death toll spiked to 31,650 after 304 other individuals lost their lives on Thursday.



During the same period, she noted, at least 5,471 new infections of COVID-19 have also been registered, with which the tally rises to 550,757.



Out of the total number of confirmed cases, 442,674 patients have so far recovered from the novel virus and returned home, Lari concluded.