Syrian Muslim Leader for Damascus Killed in Bomb Attack

Adnan al-Afiyuni, a prominent Muslim cleric for the Syrian capital Damascus was killed in a bomb attack on Thursday, state media reported.



The 66-year-old Sunni Muslim mufti was killed as a result of a bomb planted in his car which went off outside Damascus, state news agency SANA confirmed.



Afiyuni was known to be close to Bashar al-Assad, the president of the Syrian regime, and he played a key role in reaching reconciliation agreements with the rebel groups on the outskirts of Damascus during the nine-year civil war.



SANA cited a statement by the endowments ministry as explaining that the Muslim leader died "as the result of an explosive device planted in his car" in Qudsaya town of Damascus province.