Syrian Muslim Leader for Damascus Killed in Bomb Attack

Adnan al-Afiyuni, a prominent Muslim cleric for the Syrian capital Damascus was killed in a bomb attack on Thursday, state media reported.
The 66-year-old Sunni Muslim mufti was killed as a result of a bomb planted in his car which went off outside Damascus, state news agency SANA confirmed.
Afiyuni was known to be close to Bashar al-Assad, the president of the Syrian regime, and he played a key role in reaching reconciliation agreements with the rebel groups on the outskirts of Damascus during the nine-year civil war.
SANA cited a statement by the endowments ministry as explaining that the Muslim leader died "as the result of an explosive device planted in his car" in Qudsaya town of Damascus province.
The 66-year-old Sunni Muslim mufti was killed as a result of a bomb planted in his car which went off outside Damascus, state news agency SANA confirmed.
Afiyuni was known to be close to Bashar al-Assad, the president of the Syrian regime, and he played a key role in reaching reconciliation agreements with the rebel groups on the outskirts of Damascus during the nine-year civil war.
SANA cited a statement by the endowments ministry as explaining that the Muslim leader died "as the result of an explosive device planted in his car" in Qudsaya town of Damascus province.