Iraq to Put Forces on High Alert Ahead of Expected Protests

Iraq will put its security forces on high alert ahead of mass protests expected for next week, a security source said on Thursday.



Confirming the information to Shafaq News, the source pointed out that the Iraqi security forces will be put on high alert on Friday morning in preparations for anti-government demonstrations scheduled for the upcoming Sunday.



This comes after activists called for mass protests on the first anniversary of the largest wave of demonstrations in Iraq on October 25.



Over 500 demonstrators as well as security personnel were killed during last year's anti-government protests despite the wounding of more than 25,000.