Saturday, 24 October 2020
US sanctions Iranian ambassador to Iraq, two senior Hezbollah officials Iraqi, UK PMs discuss counter-terrorism cooperation PM Kadhimi, Prince Charles discuss developing UK-Iraq relations Iran says it tested radar, Bavar-373 air defense after arm embargo lift US intelligence agencies: Iran, Russia tried to meddle in 2020 election Iraqi PM faces outrage over security challenges IMIS legislator obeys Iran, says Iraq will not normalize with Israel KRG: Oil output cuts hinge on federal payments Belgian foreign minister Wilmès in intensive care for coronavirus Iran tests home-made air defence systems
Friday، 23 October 2020 05:39 PM

Iraq's finance min.: Industrial countries support White Paper reforms

The Minister of Finance, Ali Abdul Amir Allawi, announced today, Thursday, the support of international organizations and industrial countries for the white paper.


 His office said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "this came during his participation in the tour of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi to a number of European countries."


 The statement quoted the Minister of Finance as saying, "The white paper won absolute support from the industrialized countries and international organizations for the first time."


 Allawi stated that "international support and welcoming the white paper is an achievement of the Ministry of Finance," adding that "international organizations have seen that Iraq faces arduous economic challenges overshadowed by the Coronavirus crises and low oil prices, and that the White Paper is an ambitious program for comprehensive economic reform, enhancing the growth of the private economy and protecting the most vulnerable groups."  Weak. "

