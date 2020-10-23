Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday، 23 October 2020 05:24 PM

Iraq restores air line with European Union

The-National-Airlines-of-Iraq-Iraqi-Airways

The agent of Iraqi Airways in Frankfurt, Germany, Balsam Al-Samer, announced today, Thursday, the reopening of the air line between Iraq and Europe.


 Al-Samer said, "The air route linking Germany, Denmark and Britain with Iraq has been restored by signing an operating contract with the (AirExplor) Company, which will start from the beginning of next December to launch four flights from Germany, one from Copenhagen and another from London ".


He added, "The signing of the new contract comes after the recent visit of the Minister of Transport to Berlin as part of the delegation of Prime Minister Al-Kadhmi."

