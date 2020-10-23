Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 24 October 2020
Friday، 23 October 2020 05:20 PM

US sanctions 2 senior members of Lebanon's Hezbollah

The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned two high-ranking Hezbollah officials, including a former military commander in the country's south.


The sanctioned officials are Nabil Qaouk and Hassan al-Baghdadi, both members of Hezbollah's Central Council. The Council is responsible for electing members of the group's top decision-making body, the Shura Council. Qaouk also served as Hezbollah's military commander in south Lebanon from 1995 until 2010.

“Today we’re designating two Hezbollah officials, further exposing the terrorist group’s activities and disrupting its operational networks,” U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a tweet Friday.

