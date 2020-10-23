Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 24 October 2020
Breaking
US sanctions Iranian ambassador to Iraq, two senior Hezbollah officials Iraqi, UK PMs discuss counter-terrorism cooperation PM Kadhimi, Prince Charles discuss developing UK-Iraq relations Iran says it tested radar, Bavar-373 air defense after arm embargo lift US intelligence agencies: Iran, Russia tried to meddle in 2020 election Iraqi PM faces outrage over security challenges IMIS legislator obeys Iran, says Iraq will not normalize with Israel KRG: Oil output cuts hinge on federal payments Belgian foreign minister Wilmès in intensive care for coronavirus Iran tests home-made air defence systems
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 23 October 2020 05:01 PM

Iraq to retrieve 5,000 artifacts from Britain

5e26d95bd3806c1b8851231c

The Iraqi government confirmed on Friday that Britain will return nearly 5,000 looted artifacts, the largest process of returning smuggled Iraqi antiquities.


A statement by the media office of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said that during his official visit to Britain, al-Kadhimi visited the British Museum in London and was briefed on the artifacts that will be officially delivered to Iraq early next year.


"The number of artifacts prepared for delivery to the Iraqi government is estimated at 5,000 pieces of clay tablets," the statement said, adding that the return of such a number of looted artifacts is the largest so far.


According to official statistics, about 15,000 archaeological pieces of Iraqi treasure-trove were stolen or destroyed by looters mainly in the Iraqi national museum in Baghdad, after Saddam Hussein's regime was toppled by U.S.-led troops in 2003.


Furthermore, the statistics showed that over 10,000 sites in Iraq are officially recognized as archaeological sites, but most of them are not safeguarded and many are still being looted.

Related Stories
Read
7

Sudan becomes third Arab state to set aside hostilities with Israel this year 23 October 2020 10:47 PM

6

Kurdistan’s Virus Cases Spike to over 67,000: Health Ministry 23 October 2020 09:22 PM

5

Roadside Bomb Hits Iraqi Army Convoy in Diyala 23 October 2020 09:20 PM

4

KRG Plans to Invest in Autism Centres Across Kurdistan: PM Barzani 23 October 2020 09:10 PM

1

Iraq to Put Forces on High Alert Ahead of Expected Protests 23 October 2020 09:02 PM

Capture

Iraq's finance min.: Industrial countries support White Paper reforms 23 October 2020 05:39 PM

The-National-Airlines-of-Iraq-Iraqi-Airways

Iraq restores air line with European Union 23 October 2020 05:24 PM

3534

PM Kadhimi says Iraq on tightrope between US and Iran 23 October 2020 05:03 PM

Comments