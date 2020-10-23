US, UK issue sanctions to Iran, Russia

The US and UK governments have both issues sanctions in response to recent cyber-attacks.



Yesterday, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced that five Iranian entities have been “designated” for attempting to influence elections in the United States.

The OFAC said the Iranian regime “has targeted the United States’ electoral process with brazen attempts to sow discord among the voting populace by spreading disinformation online and executing malign influence operations aimed at misleading US voters.”



This involved components of the government of Iran, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the IRGC-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and Bayan Rasaneh Gostar Institute (Bayan Gostar), disguising itself as news organizations or media outlets in order to subvert US democratic processes.

Also, the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union (IRTVU) and International Union of Virtual Media (IUVM) were designated as being owned or controlled by the IRGC-QF.