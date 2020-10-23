Iran puts sanctions on US ambassador to Iraq

Iran sanctioned the United States Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller and two other diplomats on Friday, a day after the US blacklisted Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi.



The Foreign Ministry said Tueller "has had a central role in coordinating terrorist acts in Iraq and beyond, in the criminal assassination of General Soleimani and in advancing sanctions against our people."

Earlier, the US Treasury stated that Masjedi was a "close adviser" to Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US strike earlier this year.