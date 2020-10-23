Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 23 October 2020
Breaking
US sanctions Iranian ambassador to Iraq, two senior Hezbollah officials Iraqi, UK PMs discuss counter-terrorism cooperation PM Kadhimi, Prince Charles discuss developing UK-Iraq relations Iran says it tested radar, Bavar-373 air defense after arm embargo lift US intelligence agencies: Iran, Russia tried to meddle in 2020 election Iraqi PM faces outrage over security challenges IMIS legislator obeys Iran, says Iraq will not normalize with Israel KRG: Oil output cuts hinge on federal payments Belgian foreign minister Wilmès in intensive care for coronavirus Iran tests home-made air defence systems
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 23 October 2020 03:29 AM

US sanctions Iranian ambassador to Iraq, two senior Hezbollah officials

701518ff-af4d-4868-b34d-b0d3d090a154_16x9_600x338

The United States Thursday sanctioned Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi and two senior Hezbollah officials, the Department of Treasury announced.

“A close adviser to former IRGC-QF Commander Qassem Soleimani, Masjedi played a formative role in the IRGC-QF’s Iraq policy,” a statement from the Treasury Department said.

According to the statement, Masjedi has “overseen a program of training and support to Iraqi militia groups, and he has directed or supported groups that are responsible for attacks that have killed and wounded US and coalition forces in Iraq.”

As ambassador, the Iranian diplomat conducted financial transfers to benefit the IRGC-QF, the US said.

In a separate statement, the Treasury Department said two members of Iran-backed Hezbollah’s Central Council were also sanctioned.

“The Central Council is responsible for identifying and electing the group’s highest decision-making body, the Shura Council, which formulates policy and asserts control over all aspects of Hezbollah’s activities, including its military activities,” Treasury said.

Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin said that the group needed to continue to be held accountable for its “horrific actions as we approach the 37th anniversary of Hezbollah’s bombing of the US Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon.”

“Hezbollah’s senior leaders are responsible for creating and implementing the terrorist organization’s destabilizing and violent agenda against US interests and those of our partners around the world,” the US official said.

Protecting the Iraqi people and restricting Hezbollah’s activities
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended the move to sanction Masjedi.

“Today, the United States is taking another step to protect the Iraqi people from malign IRGC-QF influence by designating Iraj Masjedi, a senior IRGC-QF general in Iraq who also serves as Iran’s ambassador to Iraq,” he said in a statement.

Pompeo said the Iranian diplomat and IRGC general previously admitted to training militias in Iraq and Syria.

On the designations of the two Hezbollah officials, Pompeo said the group remains a terrorist threat to the US, its allies and its interests in the Middle East and globally.

Pompeo reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to “take action to disrupt Hezbollah’s operations and promote accountability for its terrorist acts.”

“All responsible nations must take appropriate steps to restrict Hezbollah’s activities and constrain its influence,” he said, hours after Saad Hariri was designated to form a new government in Lebanon where the group exerts significant power over the political scene.

Related Stories
Read
CORONA-HAWLER

Russia’s coronavirus death toll passes 25,000 22 October 2020 06:06 PM

french police

Lyon railway station evacuated, one person arrested 22 October 2020 06:03 PM

saeb

Palestinian official Erekat undergoes bronchostomy 22 October 2020 06:00 PM

thumbs_b_c_bd5002fae4d735fa0aaad965dbcf84f3

Iran says it tested radar, Bavar-373 air defense after arm embargo lift 22 October 2020 05:08 PM

2020-637389727896509395-650

US intelligence agencies: Iran, Russia tried to meddle in 2020 election 22 October 2020 05:04 PM

5dac2d8b472d8d6a3686e4f672895e27

Belgian foreign minister Wilmès in intensive care for coronavirus 22 October 2020 04:48 PM

trump

US officials: Iran sent emails intimidating American voters 22 October 2020 03:07 PM

hariri

Saad Hariri named new Lebanon PM, promises reform cabinet 22 October 2020 03:03 PM

Comments