Iraqi, UK PMs discuss counter-terrorism cooperation

Iraqi Prime Minister Mostafa Al Kadhimi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson agreed on counter-terrorism collaboration and cooperation in economic and political fields, as they met on Thursday.

The meeting discussed issues of common interest and reviewed the overall political and security developments and positions in Iraq and the region.

They discussed developing bilateral relations between the two countries in a way that serves local and regional peace and stability.

They called for further cooperation between Baghdad and London in the field of combating terrorism, as well as in the political and economic fields, in light of the economic challenges that Iraq is facing due to the decline in global oil prices and the repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic.