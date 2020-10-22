Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 22 October 2020
Breaking
Iraqi, UK PMs discuss counter-terrorism cooperation PM Kadhimi, Prince Charles discuss developing UK-Iraq relations Iran says it tested radar, Bavar-373 air defense after arm embargo lift US intelligence agencies: Iran, Russia tried to meddle in 2020 election Iraqi PM faces outrage over security challenges IMIS legislator obeys Iran, says Iraq will not normalize with Israel KRG: Oil output cuts hinge on federal payments Belgian foreign minister Wilmès in intensive care for coronavirus Iran tests home-made air defence systems ISIS kills, wounds 5 people in Diyala: security source
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 22 October 2020 07:38 PM

PM Kadhimi, Prince Charles discuss developing UK-Iraq relations

Ek8MVw8U8AABRCo

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi discussed with Prince Charles, Crown Prince of Britain, Prince of Wales, bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them.

The media office of the Prime Minister on Thursday said in a statement that the meeting between Kadhimi and the Crown Prince of the UK reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of developing it.

 

The meeting also discussed developing prospects for cooperation between Iraq and the United Kingdom, in various fields.

The meeting also discussed some initiatives that contribute to enhancing coexistence, community peace and protecting the environment. Some steps in this regard were discussed.

Related Stories
Read
474

Iraqi, UK PMs discuss counter-terrorism cooperation 22 October 2020 07:44 PM

Israel_Iraq-870

IMIS legislator obeys Iran, says Iraq will not normalize with Israel 22 October 2020 04:55 PM

OilKurd

KRG: Oil output cuts hinge on federal payments 22 October 2020 04:51 PM

isis

ISIS kills, wounds 5 people in Diyala: security source 21 October 2020 11:50 PM

coronavirus 123

COVID-19: Iraq records 3,667 new infections 21 October 2020 11:46 PM

aid

PICC: Iraq government continues to deny access to humanitarian aid 21 October 2020 11:39 PM

6

Two 'Self-defense' Fighters Killed in Turkish Drone Strike 21 October 2020 07:43 PM

5

Sulaymaniyah Airport to Resume Flights to Turkey Next Week 21 October 2020 07:40 PM

Comments