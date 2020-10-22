PM Kadhimi, Prince Charles discuss developing UK-Iraq relations

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi discussed with Prince Charles, Crown Prince of Britain, Prince of Wales, bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them.



The media office of the Prime Minister on Thursday said in a statement that the meeting between Kadhimi and the Crown Prince of the UK reviewed prospects for cooperation between Iraq and the United Kingdom, in various fields.

The meeting also discussed developing prospects for cooperation between Iraq and the United Kingdom, in various fields.



The meeting also discussed some initiatives that contribute to enhancing coexistence, community peace and protecting the environment. Some steps in this regard were discussed.