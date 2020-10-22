Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 22 October 2020
Thursday، 22 October 2020 05:04 PM

US intelligence agencies: Iran, Russia tried to meddle in 2020 election

U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has accused both Russia and Iran of trying to interfere with the 2020 presidential election, drawing swift denials from Moscow and Tehran.

The announcement two weeks before the Nov. 3 election showed the level of alarm among top U.S. officials that foreign actors were seeking to undermine Americans' confidence in the integrity of the vote and spread misinformation in an attempt to sway its outcome.


Ratcliffe made the announcements at a hastily arranged news conference on Wednesday that also included FBI Director Chris Wray. "We have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran, and separately, by Russia," Ratcliffe said.

