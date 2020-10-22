IMIS legislator obeys Iran, says Iraq will not normalize with Israel

Legislator Naim al-Obudi assured on Thursday that neither with Donald Trump nor Joe Biden in the presidency of the United States, Iraq will normalize relations with the Israeli regime, Prensa Latina news agency reported.



From the Al-Sadequn bloc, a political wing of Shia IMIS, Al-Obudi pointed out that there is no difference between Trump or Biden, as this Arab country will never establish ties with Tel Aviv.



'Whoever wins the US elections, there is no normalization in Iraq, no hunger, no kneeling, no intimidation, history bears witness to this' the legislator posted on social media.