Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 22 October 2020
Breaking
Iraqi, UK PMs discuss counter-terrorism cooperation PM Kadhimi, Prince Charles discuss developing UK-Iraq relations Iran says it tested radar, Bavar-373 air defense after arm embargo lift US intelligence agencies: Iran, Russia tried to meddle in 2020 election Iraqi PM faces outrage over security challenges IMIS legislator obeys Iran, says Iraq will not normalize with Israel KRG: Oil output cuts hinge on federal payments Belgian foreign minister Wilmès in intensive care for coronavirus Iran tests home-made air defence systems ISIS kills, wounds 5 people in Diyala: security source
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 22 October 2020 04:51 PM

KRG: Oil output cuts hinge on federal payments

OilKurd

Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region will trim its output in line with OPEC+ cuts provided the federal government pays its dues to Erbil, a Kurdistan Regional Government spokesperson said Oct. 22 after Iraq's oil minister said the region had failed to comply with output curbs.

 

"The KRG has committed to reducing its crude oil production in line with the decisions of the OPEC plus meetings, at rates consistent with the quantities of oil produced from its fields," Jotiar Adil said in a statement.

 

"KRG has no objection to the continuation of production reduction in accordance with the fair rate that has been agreed, provided that the federal government is fully committed to covering the dues and expenses KRG loses as a result of reduced production levels."

Related Stories
Read
474

Iraqi, UK PMs discuss counter-terrorism cooperation 22 October 2020 07:44 PM

Ek8MVw8U8AABRCo

PM Kadhimi, Prince Charles discuss developing UK-Iraq relations 22 October 2020 07:38 PM

Israel_Iraq-870

IMIS legislator obeys Iran, says Iraq will not normalize with Israel 22 October 2020 04:55 PM

isis

ISIS kills, wounds 5 people in Diyala: security source 21 October 2020 11:50 PM

coronavirus 123

COVID-19: Iraq records 3,667 new infections 21 October 2020 11:46 PM

aid

PICC: Iraq government continues to deny access to humanitarian aid 21 October 2020 11:39 PM

6

Two 'Self-defense' Fighters Killed in Turkish Drone Strike 21 October 2020 07:43 PM

5

Sulaymaniyah Airport to Resume Flights to Turkey Next Week 21 October 2020 07:40 PM

Comments