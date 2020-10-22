Iran tests home-made air defence systems

Iran on Wednesday tested home-made air defence systems during military exercises, state media said, days after the expiry of an international arms embargo against Iran.



The manoeuvres — dubbed “Defenders of the Sky” — took place in “an area covering half of the country’s surface”, state television’s Iribnews website reported.



They came after Tehran ruled on Sunday that a UN arms embargo on its weapons had expired under the terms of the international agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme and UN Security Council Resolution 2231.



Iran on Monday said it was more inclined to sell weapons rather than buy them, after announcing the end of the longstanding embargo.



“In these exercises, the new generation systems of the army and Revolutionary Guard have shown their strength by relying on the power” of local production, said Iribnews.