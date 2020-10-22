Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 22 October 2020
Breaking
Iran tests home-made air defence systems ISIS kills, wounds 5 people in Diyala: security source COVID-19: Iraq records 3,667 new infections PICC: Iraq government continues to deny access to humanitarian aid Iran claims will reveal 'detailed' data on plane probe: Kiev Iraqi PM arrives in London on last leg of European tour France to 'intensify' actions against Islamist extremism after French teacher beheaded UAE, Bahrain welcome decision to remove Sudan from US terror list Iran health minister urges tougher COVID action as new cases soar Mass grave of Iraqis killed by ISIS terrorists unearthed in Kirkuk
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 22 October 2020 01:06 AM

Iran tests home-made air defence systems

system

Iran on Wednesday tested home-made air defence systems during military exercises, state media said, days after the expiry of an international arms embargo against Iran.


The manoeuvres — dubbed “Defenders of the Sky” — took place in “an area covering half of the country’s surface”, state television’s Iribnews website reported.


They came after Tehran ruled on Sunday that a UN arms embargo on its weapons had expired under the terms of the international agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme and UN Security Council Resolution 2231.


Iran on Monday said it was more inclined to sell weapons rather than buy them, after announcing the end of the longstanding embargo.


“In these exercises, the new generation systems of the army and Revolutionary Guard have shown their strength by relying on the power” of local production, said Iribnews.

Related Stories
Read
5e15ff74b2e66a13b36c7aa3

Iran claims will reveal 'detailed' data on plane probe: Kiev 21 October 2020 10:57 PM

French teacher

Attacker paid students to identify French teacher before beheading, says prosecutor 21 October 2020 05:14 PM

Nagorno-Karabakh

Global powers push to end Nagorno-Karabakh fighting 21 October 2020 05:11 PM

iran

Iran reports highest daily coronavirus infections since Feb 21 October 2020 05:06 PM

Michel Aoun

Lebanon's President Aoun vows to see through new PM nomination 21 October 2020 05:01 PM

RTX72FXA.jpg Libya Tripoli 06AUG19

U.N. acting Libya envoy 'optimistic' on ceasefire talks 21 October 2020 02:25 PM

macron

France to 'intensify' actions against Islamist extremism after French teacher beheaded 20 October 2020 10:56 PM

2316586-1647671185

UAE, Bahrain welcome decision to remove Sudan from US terror list 20 October 2020 10:52 PM

Comments