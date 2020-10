The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment on Wednesday announced 3,667 new coronavirus infections and 52 deaths due to the disease over the past 24 hours.



A ministry statement said that it had conducted 20,214 tests in the last 24 hours, making for a total of 2,685,744 tests conducted since the beginning of the outbreak in Iraq.



According to the latest health figures, the total number of infections in Iraq reached 438,256, including 369,010 recoveries, and 10,418 fatalities.