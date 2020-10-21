Two 'Self-defense' Fighters Killed in Turkish Drone Strike

A Turkish drone airstrike on Tuesday left two fighters of the Self-Defense Forces killed in Syria's Hasakah province, a monitor reported.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights cited "reliable sources" as reporting that the incident took place after the vehicle of the "Border Guard" of the SDF's Self-Defense Forces approached the Syrian-Turkish border in al-Malikia countryside of Hasakah.
Earlier the day sources told the Britain-based monitoring group that a Turkish drone had targeted a car in an area between Mazri and Dereka Brafy villages in Al-Malikiyyah area (Dayrek) in Hasakah, leaving casualties.
