Wednesday, 21 October 2020
Iraqi PM arrives in London on last leg of European tour France to 'intensify' actions against Islamist extremism after French teacher beheaded UAE, Bahrain welcome decision to remove Sudan from US terror list Iran health minister urges tougher COVID action as new cases soar Mass grave of Iraqis killed by ISIS terrorists unearthed in Kirkuk Saudi Arabia to launch national strategy at AI summit EU imposes sanctions on Syrian ministers Iran to import North Korean missiles in 25-year military deal with China Iraq signs three MOUs with France on railway, agriculture and academia Iraqi woman arrested after drowning children in the Tigris River
Wednesday، 21 October 2020 07:43 PM

Two 'Self-defense' Fighters Killed in Turkish Drone Strike

A Turkish drone airstrike on Tuesday left two fighters of the Self-Defense Forces killed in Syria's Hasakah province, a monitor reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights cited "reliable sources" as reporting that the incident took place after the vehicle of the "Border Guard" of the SDF's Self-Defense Forces approached the Syrian-Turkish border in al-Malikia countryside of Hasakah.

Earlier the day sources told the Britain-based monitoring group that a Turkish drone had targeted a car in an area between Mazri and Dereka Brafy villages in Al-Malikiyyah area (Dayrek) in Hasakah, leaving casualties.
