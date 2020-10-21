Sulaymaniyah Airport to Resume Flights to Turkey Next Week

Flights from Sulaymaniyah Airport to destinations in Turkey will resume next week, according to an official statement.
Turkish Airlines has notified authorities at Sulaymaniyah Airport that the airliner will resume flights on 26 October after weeks of suspension due to the pandemic risks.
The statement said two flights are scheduled every week, and that could increase depending on the passengers’ demand.
