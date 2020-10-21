Iraq Puts Off National Census

Due to the ongoing challenges faced by Iraq in the wake of the pandemic, the country is forced to postpone a planned national census.



Iraq’s Planning Minister Khalid Batal announced the postponement in a statement on Wednesday, saying it was regretful to delay the necessary and already overdue census.



Previously during a visit to Erbil, the minister had stated that the government of Iraq was planning to postpone the census until the end of 2021.



The last national census conducted in Iraq and included the Kurdistan Region was in 1987. Ten years later, in 1997, the Iraqi government held another census without Kurdistan Region.

