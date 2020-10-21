Barzani and Japanese Envoy Discuss Fostering Relations

Kurdish prominent leader and the president of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani on Wednesday received Head of Japan’s Consular Office, Nagayama Youshiko.



During the meeting, Barzani and Youshiko reviewed the bilateral ties as well as the latest developments in the region.



The Kurdish leader welcomed the opening of the Consular Office of Embassy of Japan in Erbil, reads a statement. He also expressed his country’s willingness to expand and strengthen the relations with the Kurdistan Region.



The officials also discuss the relations between Erbil and Baghdad, as well as the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the world.