Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 21 October 2020
Breaking
Iraqi PM arrives in London on last leg of European tour France to 'intensify' actions against Islamist extremism after French teacher beheaded UAE, Bahrain welcome decision to remove Sudan from US terror list Iran health minister urges tougher COVID action as new cases soar Mass grave of Iraqis killed by ISIS terrorists unearthed in Kirkuk Saudi Arabia to launch national strategy at AI summit EU imposes sanctions on Syrian ministers Iran to import North Korean missiles in 25-year military deal with China Iraq signs three MOUs with France on railway, agriculture and academia Iraqi woman arrested after drowning children in the Tigris River
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 21 October 2020 07:35 PM

Barzani and Japanese Envoy Discuss Fostering Relations

3
Kurdish prominent leader and the president of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani on Wednesday received Head of Japan’s Consular Office, Nagayama Youshiko.

During the meeting, Barzani and Youshiko reviewed the bilateral ties as well as the latest developments in the region.

The Kurdish leader welcomed the opening of the Consular Office of Embassy of Japan in Erbil, reads a statement. He also expressed his country’s willingness to expand and strengthen the relations with the Kurdistan Region.

The officials also discuss the relations between Erbil and Baghdad, as well as the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the world.
Related Stories
Read
6

Two 'Self-defense' Fighters Killed in Turkish Drone Strike 21 October 2020 07:43 PM

5

Sulaymaniyah Airport to Resume Flights to Turkey Next Week 21 October 2020 07:40 PM

4

Iraq Puts Off National Census 21 October 2020 07:37 PM

2

Kurdistan Reports New Record High of 1,078 Daily Coronavirus Cases 21 October 2020 07:33 PM

1

Norway Welcomes Erbil-Baghdad Agreement on Sinjar 21 October 2020 07:31 PM

FILE-PHOTO-Iraqi-Prime-Minister-Mustafa-al-Kadhimi-speaks-during-a-meeting-with-security-leaders-in-Basra

Iraqi PM arrives in London on last leg of European tour 21 October 2020 04:48 PM

806x378-mass-grave-of-daeshisis-victims-found-in-iraqs-kirkuk-1603190255386

Mass grave of Iraqis killed by ISIS terrorists unearthed in Kirkuk 20 October 2020 09:51 PM

542664Image1

Iraq signs three MOUs with France on railway, agriculture and academia 20 October 2020 12:49 AM

Comments