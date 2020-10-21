Kurdistan Reports New Record High of 1,078 Daily Coronavirus Cases



The Kurdistan Region has recorded a new record-high of daily coronavirus cases, marking the third day in a row the daily tally has gone above 1,000.



KRG’s health ministry on Wednesday confirmed the infection of 1,078 more people in the all four provinces of Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and Halabja.



The new cases raise the infection tally to 64,823, the ministry said, pointing out that over 24,000 are active cases who remain under treatment now.



During the past 24 hours, 15 more coronavirus patients died, bringing the overall tally up to 2,226.



With 23,328 confirmed cases so far, Erbil has recorded the highest infections among the four provinces of Kurdistan Region.