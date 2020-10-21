Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 21 October 2020
Breaking
Iraqi PM arrives in London on last leg of European tour France to 'intensify' actions against Islamist extremism after French teacher beheaded UAE, Bahrain welcome decision to remove Sudan from US terror list Iran health minister urges tougher COVID action as new cases soar Mass grave of Iraqis killed by ISIS terrorists unearthed in Kirkuk Saudi Arabia to launch national strategy at AI summit EU imposes sanctions on Syrian ministers Iran to import North Korean missiles in 25-year military deal with China Iraq signs three MOUs with France on railway, agriculture and academia Iraqi woman arrested after drowning children in the Tigris River
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 21 October 2020 07:33 PM

Kurdistan Reports New Record High of 1,078 Daily Coronavirus Cases

2

The Kurdistan Region has recorded a new record-high of daily coronavirus cases, marking the third day in a row the daily tally has gone above 1,000.

KRG’s health ministry on Wednesday confirmed the infection of 1,078 more people in the all four provinces of Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and Halabja.

The new cases raise the infection tally to 64,823, the ministry said, pointing out that over 24,000 are active cases who remain under treatment now.

During the past 24 hours, 15 more coronavirus patients died, bringing the overall tally up to 2,226.

With 23,328 confirmed cases so far, Erbil has recorded the highest infections among the four provinces of Kurdistan Region.
Related Stories
Read
6

Two 'Self-defense' Fighters Killed in Turkish Drone Strike 21 October 2020 07:43 PM

5

Sulaymaniyah Airport to Resume Flights to Turkey Next Week 21 October 2020 07:40 PM

4

Iraq Puts Off National Census 21 October 2020 07:37 PM

3

Barzani and Japanese Envoy Discuss Fostering Relations 21 October 2020 07:35 PM

1

Norway Welcomes Erbil-Baghdad Agreement on Sinjar 21 October 2020 07:31 PM

FILE-PHOTO-Iraqi-Prime-Minister-Mustafa-al-Kadhimi-speaks-during-a-meeting-with-security-leaders-in-Basra

Iraqi PM arrives in London on last leg of European tour 21 October 2020 04:48 PM

806x378-mass-grave-of-daeshisis-victims-found-in-iraqs-kirkuk-1603190255386

Mass grave of Iraqis killed by ISIS terrorists unearthed in Kirkuk 20 October 2020 09:51 PM

542664Image1

Iraq signs three MOUs with France on railway, agriculture and academia 20 October 2020 12:49 AM

Comments