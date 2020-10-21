Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 21 October 2020
Wednesday، 21 October 2020 07:31 PM

Norway Welcomes Erbil-Baghdad Agreement on Sinjar

Norwegian Ambassador to Jordan and Iraq, Tone Allers, met with Kurdish prominent leader and the president of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani on Wednesday, and welcomed the recent agreement between Erbil and Baghdad to normalize the situation in Sinjar.

Ambassador Allers described the agreement as a “positive” step and reiterated his country’s willingness to further strengthen relations with Iraq and Kurdistan Region.

Norway, as a member of the US-led Global Coalition to battle the Islamic State (IS), underscores the decisive role of the Peshmerga forces in defeating the terrorist group, the diplomat said.

Concerning the recent attack on KDP’s office in Baghdad by the supporters of Iran-backed militias of Hashd al-Shaabi, Alllers said the incident was concerning.

Discussing the bilateral ties between Erbil and Oslo, Barzani welcomed any initiative to bolster the relations in all areas of potential cooperation. He also commented on the relations between Erbil and Baghdad, saying the sides were moving in the right direction to address their disputes.
