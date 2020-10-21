Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 21 October 2020
Breaking
Iraqi PM arrives in London on last leg of European tour France to 'intensify' actions against Islamist extremism after French teacher beheaded UAE, Bahrain welcome decision to remove Sudan from US terror list Iran health minister urges tougher COVID action as new cases soar Mass grave of Iraqis killed by ISIS terrorists unearthed in Kirkuk Saudi Arabia to launch national strategy at AI summit EU imposes sanctions on Syrian ministers Iran to import North Korean missiles in 25-year military deal with China Iraq signs three MOUs with France on railway, agriculture and academia Iraqi woman arrested after drowning children in the Tigris River
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 21 October 2020 05:11 PM

Global powers push to end Nagorno-Karabakh fighting

Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia’s president headed to Brussels for talks with the European Union and NATO military alliance on Wednesday in a renewed drive to end the heaviest fighting since the 1990s over the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

 

As part of a wide diplomatic push from major global powers, the Azeri and Armenian foreign ministers also flew to Moscow for talks with Russia, which has brokered two ceasefires but failed to end clashes killing hundreds of people in the last month.


The warring sides’ foreign ministers then go to Washington for talks on Friday involving U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, which has raised hopes of a breakthrough.


Both sides reported new fighting on Wednesday in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway territory within Azerbaijan that is populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians.


Azerbaijan denied one of its military planes was shot down.

 

The fighting has raised fears of a wider war in the South Caucasus drawing in Russia and Turkey, an ally of Azerbaijan, and increased concern about the security of pipelines in Azerbaijan that carry Azeri gas and oil to world markets.


Armenian President Armen Sarkissian was due to meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, his office said.


“It is expected that the leadership of NATO and the European organisations will do everything possible to stop Azerbaijan’s and NATO-member Turkey’s military actions, which will help bring to life the ceasefire agreements,” it said.


Armenia, which has a defence pact with Russia, has accused Turkey of sending mercenaries to fight in the conflict.

 

Turkey has denied this, and says it has no direct role in the fighting. But its tough rhetoric has increased strains in relations with Russia and with Turkey’s NATO allies, who have ignored Azeri calls for Ankara to have a peacemaking role.

Related Stories
Read
French teacher

Attacker paid students to identify French teacher before beheading, says prosecutor 21 October 2020 05:14 PM

iran

Iran reports highest daily coronavirus infections since Feb 21 October 2020 05:06 PM

Michel Aoun

Lebanon's President Aoun vows to see through new PM nomination 21 October 2020 05:01 PM

RTX72FXA.jpg Libya Tripoli 06AUG19

U.N. acting Libya envoy 'optimistic' on ceasefire talks 21 October 2020 02:25 PM

macron

France to 'intensify' actions against Islamist extremism after French teacher beheaded 20 October 2020 10:56 PM

2316586-1647671185

UAE, Bahrain welcome decision to remove Sudan from US terror list 20 October 2020 10:52 PM

iran corona_1

Iran health minister urges tougher COVID action as new cases soar 20 October 2020 10:02 PM

Corona

Spain considers curfews to fight new coronavirus wave 20 October 2020 04:59 PM

Comments