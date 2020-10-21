Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 21 October 2020
Breaking
Iraqi PM arrives in London on last leg of European tour France to 'intensify' actions against Islamist extremism after French teacher beheaded UAE, Bahrain welcome decision to remove Sudan from US terror list Iran health minister urges tougher COVID action as new cases soar Mass grave of Iraqis killed by ISIS terrorists unearthed in Kirkuk Saudi Arabia to launch national strategy at AI summit EU imposes sanctions on Syrian ministers Iran to import North Korean missiles in 25-year military deal with China Iraq signs three MOUs with France on railway, agriculture and academia Iraqi woman arrested after drowning children in the Tigris River
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 21 October 2020 05:06 PM

Iran reports highest daily coronavirus infections since Feb

iran
Iran’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 5,616 new coronavirus cases for the previous 24 hours, the highest daily number since February, bringing the national tally to 545,286 in the Middle East’s hardest-hit country.
Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 312 people had died from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing total fatalities to 31,346.
To stem a third wave of the outbreak, authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary trips and stay home, warning that hospitals in Tehran and some other major cities are overflowing with coronavirus patients.
On Tuesday, Health Minister Saeed Namaki appealed for more public and government support to enforce restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. Earlier this month, mask-wearing became mandatory in public in Tehran, where the government said violators would be fined. The government on Saturday extended restrictions and closures in the capital into a third week.
Authorities plan to impose similar restrictions in other cities, where the infection rates are high.
Related Stories
Read
French teacher

Attacker paid students to identify French teacher before beheading, says prosecutor 21 October 2020 05:14 PM

Nagorno-Karabakh

Global powers push to end Nagorno-Karabakh fighting 21 October 2020 05:11 PM

Michel Aoun

Lebanon's President Aoun vows to see through new PM nomination 21 October 2020 05:01 PM

RTX72FXA.jpg Libya Tripoli 06AUG19

U.N. acting Libya envoy 'optimistic' on ceasefire talks 21 October 2020 02:25 PM

macron

France to 'intensify' actions against Islamist extremism after French teacher beheaded 20 October 2020 10:56 PM

2316586-1647671185

UAE, Bahrain welcome decision to remove Sudan from US terror list 20 October 2020 10:52 PM

iran corona_1

Iran health minister urges tougher COVID action as new cases soar 20 October 2020 10:02 PM

Corona

Spain considers curfews to fight new coronavirus wave 20 October 2020 04:59 PM

Comments