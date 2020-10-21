U.N. acting Libya envoy 'optimistic' on ceasefire talks

The UN’s Libya envoy said Wednesday she was “quite optimistic” about the prospects of talks in Geneva between the two warring factions producing a ceasefire.
“I’m qute optimistic... there is an air of seriousness and commitment,” Stephanie Williams, the head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), told a press conference, after the sides agreed to open internal land and air routes.
