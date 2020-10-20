UAE, Bahrain welcome decision to remove Sudan from US terror list

The UAE and Bahrain both welcomed on Tuesday the US removing Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Donald Trump said a day earlier he would remove Sudan from the list after the country agreed to pay compensation to US victims of terror attacks.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said it supported all efforts to remove Sudan from the list.

The ministry added it that it supported everything that "contributes to strengthening Sudan's security, stability and prosperity."

The Bahraini foreign ministry also said it welcomed the decision, calling it a positive step.