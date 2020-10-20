Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 23 October 2020
Breaking
US sanctions Iranian ambassador to Iraq, two senior Hezbollah officials Iraqi, UK PMs discuss counter-terrorism cooperation PM Kadhimi, Prince Charles discuss developing UK-Iraq relations Iran says it tested radar, Bavar-373 air defense after arm embargo lift US intelligence agencies: Iran, Russia tried to meddle in 2020 election Iraqi PM faces outrage over security challenges IMIS legislator obeys Iran, says Iraq will not normalize with Israel KRG: Oil output cuts hinge on federal payments Belgian foreign minister Wilmès in intensive care for coronavirus Iran tests home-made air defence systems
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 20 October 2020 10:52 PM

UAE, Bahrain welcome decision to remove Sudan from US terror list

2316586-1647671185
The UAE and Bahrain both welcomed on Tuesday the US removing Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism.
Donald Trump said a day earlier he would remove Sudan from the list after the country agreed to pay compensation to US victims of terror attacks.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said it supported all efforts to remove Sudan from the list.
The ministry added it that it supported everything that "contributes to strengthening Sudan's security, stability and prosperity."
The Bahraini foreign ministry also said it welcomed the decision, calling it a positive step.
Related Stories
Read
701518ff-af4d-4868-b34d-b0d3d090a154_16x9_600x338

US sanctions Iranian ambassador to Iraq, two senior Hezbollah officials 23 October 2020 03:29 AM

CORONA-HAWLER

Russia’s coronavirus death toll passes 25,000 22 October 2020 06:06 PM

french police

Lyon railway station evacuated, one person arrested 22 October 2020 06:03 PM

saeb

Palestinian official Erekat undergoes bronchostomy 22 October 2020 06:00 PM

thumbs_b_c_bd5002fae4d735fa0aaad965dbcf84f3

Iran says it tested radar, Bavar-373 air defense after arm embargo lift 22 October 2020 05:08 PM

2020-637389727896509395-650

US intelligence agencies: Iran, Russia tried to meddle in 2020 election 22 October 2020 05:04 PM

5dac2d8b472d8d6a3686e4f672895e27

Belgian foreign minister Wilmès in intensive care for coronavirus 22 October 2020 04:48 PM

trump

US officials: Iran sent emails intimidating American voters 22 October 2020 03:07 PM

Comments