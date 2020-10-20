EU imposes sanctions on Syrian ministers



The European Union has imposed sanctions on seven ministers in Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime.



This is the latest round of sanctions that the bloc has now imposed on 280 businesses, individuals, and other entities affiliated with the regime.



The sanctions include travel bans and asset freezes. They have been imposed on the Syrian ministers due to their “responsibility for the Syrian regime’s violent repression of the civilian population.”



EU sanctions on the Syrian government began in 2011 when security forces brutally cracked down on unarmed pro-democracy protestors. Sanctions include a ban on oil imports.



In May, the bloc announced that it was renewing its sanctions against the Assad regime and its affiliates despite the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



