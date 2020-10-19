IED Blast Hits Kirkuk, Second Bombing Thwarted

An improvised explosive devise (IED) blast rocked central Kirkuk on Monday morning while security forces managed to foil a second attack.



BasNews has learned that the blast had occurred in Sarkawtin neighborhood of Kirkuk, near Firdaws high school, with no casualties.



A security sources said they were informed about a motorcycle rigged with explosives in the district of Qalat on Sunday night, and a specialized team managed to safely detonate the bomb.



Kirkuk is experiencing another period of insecurity with growing numbers of bombings, kidnaps, and assassinations.



Earlier today, security forces said they had found DShK rounds with a threatening letter in Panja Ali neighborhood, but they did not reveal the addressee of the threatening.

