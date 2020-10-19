Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 19 October 2020
Breaking
Iraq lawmakers demand removal of party militants Iran expects weapons exports as arms embargo ends Iranian-backed militias in Iraq defy government, expand pressure 337 new deaths in Iran, highest daily toll since COVID-19 outbreak Iraq's PM leaves for Paris in European tour Jabri: The constitution needs fundamental amendments UN arms embargoes on Iran expire Israel, Bahrain sign peace statement in Manama Kurdistan President, KDP leader denounce massacre of Iraqi civilians in Salahuddin Iraq's PM Kadhimi kicks off European tour
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 19 October 2020 08:24 PM

IED Blast Hits Kirkuk, Second Bombing Thwarted

1
An improvised explosive devise (IED) blast rocked central Kirkuk on Monday morning while security forces managed to foil a second attack.

BasNews has learned that the blast had occurred in Sarkawtin neighborhood of Kirkuk, near Firdaws high school, with no casualties.

A security sources said they were informed about a motorcycle rigged with explosives in the district of Qalat on Sunday night, and a specialized team managed to safely detonate the bomb.

Kirkuk is experiencing another period of insecurity with growing numbers of bombings, kidnaps, and assassinations.

Earlier today, security forces said they had found DShK rounds with a threatening letter in Panja Ali neighborhood, but they did not reveal the addressee of the threatening.
Related Stories
Read
2

Coronavirus: Kurdistan Reports Highest Ever Number of New Daily Cases 19 October 2020 08:03 PM

1

ISIS Attacks Village in Kirkuk, Burns Houses and Vehicles 19 October 2020 07:57 PM

K24-Recovered34656543654654654

Iraq lawmakers demand removal of party militants 19 October 2020 07:45 PM

GettyImages-1229125266-870

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq defy government, expand pressure 19 October 2020 07:36 PM

kadhimi

Iraq's PM leaves for Paris in European tour 18 October 2020 10:38 PM

5202030152415433115121

Jabri: The constitution needs fundamental amendments 18 October 2020 10:34 PM

1dab8b57ec1fdc0de43ac5e1fab9a481_L

SDF Top Commander Denounces Burning of Kurdistan Flag in Baghdad 18 October 2020 08:40 PM

dfee46c0571205264680ee8634b16a6b_L

Three Kurds Shot Dead in Kirkuk 18 October 2020 08:37 PM

Comments