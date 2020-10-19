Coronavirus: Kurdistan Reports Highest Ever Number of New Daily Cases

The Kurdistan Region has reported 1,032 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily infections record since the onset of the pandemic, the health ministry said on Monday.



Out of 6,670 laboratory tests, a total of 406 in Duhok, 326 in Erbil, 271 in Sulaymaniyah, and 29 in Halabja came out positive on October 19.



The new cases have brought the total number of confirmed cases in Kurdistan to 62,735, from which 22,715 remain under treatment while 37,833 have already recovered.



The ministry also confirmed 26 fatalities on Monday, saying the overall death toll now stands at 2,187.