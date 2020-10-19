ISIS Attacks Village in Kirkuk, Burns Houses and Vehicles

A group of ISIS militants stormed a village in Kirkuk province on Monday and set fire to several houses and vehicles.



A local police source said that the attack had targeted a village near Hawija, some 55 kilometers southwest of Kirkuk.



“Ten of ISIS militants sneaked into the village and set fire to buildings and vehicles belonging to Burhan Mazhar, the head of Arab Council political list which is already dissolved,” the source said.



No casualties were reported, and the militants have managed to escape the area.