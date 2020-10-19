Iran expects weapons exports as arms embargo ends

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami says the country expects to begin exporting arms now that the arms embargo on the country is lifted, The Jerusalem Post reported.



The arms embargo was lifted as part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, despite US objections. Iran has seen this as a major victory over Washington. It comes just a month before US elections could potentially reverse US policy in the last several years that sought to pressure Iran economically.