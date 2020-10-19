Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 19 October 2020
Monday، 19 October 2020 07:39 PM

Iran expects weapons exports as arms embargo ends

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami says the country expects to begin exporting arms now that the arms embargo on the country is lifted, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The arms embargo was lifted as part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, despite US objections. Iran has seen this as a major victory over Washington. It comes just a month before US elections could potentially reverse US policy in the last several years that sought to pressure Iran economically.
