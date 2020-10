Iran has registered 337 new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, breaking its single-day record of coronavirus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, Sima Sadat Lari, a spokeswoman for the Iranian Health Ministry reported.



Lari noted that the Iranian authorities recorded 4,251 new infections on Monday, pushing the total number to over 534,630.



The previous highest number of deaths from COVID-19 was 279.