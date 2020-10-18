Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 19 October 2020
Breaking
Iraq's PM leaves for Paris in European tour Jabri: The constitution needs fundamental amendments UN arms embargoes on Iran expire Israel, Bahrain sign peace statement in Manama Kurdistan President, KDP leader denounce massacre of Iraqi civilians in Salahuddin Iraq's PM Kadhimi kicks off European tour US Secretary of State Pompeo Warns of Sanctions For Any Arms Sales to Iran Iran posts ambassador in Yemen Lebanon's protest flame still flickers on anniversary of 'revolution' UN Secretary-General decries Iran’s human rights violations
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 18 October 2020 08:40 PM

SDF Top Commander Denounces Burning of Kurdistan Flag in Baghdad

1dab8b57ec1fdc0de43ac5e1fab9a481_L
The General Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Maloum Abdi, has condemned the Saturday attack on the office of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Baghdad where IMIS Hashd al-Shaabi supporters burned the Kurdistan flag.

“The burning of flags, symbols and headquarters is not a civilized way to express political differences,” Abdi wrote on Twitter. “The sanctities and symbols of peoples must be protected, and those who violate the law must be held accountable for the principles of coexistence”

He also reminded that hundreds of thousands of Kurd “were martyred in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to raise their flag, liberate their land from dictatorship and terrorism, and establish peace.”

The burning of KDP office and Kurdistan flag in Baghdad was condemned by all political factions and leaders inside Iraq, including the foreign diplomatic representatives.

The US State Department issued a statement earlier today in which it condemned the attack and warned that the destabilizing activities of Iran-backed militias operating outside of the Government of Iraq control are inflaming ethnic and sectarian tensions and undermining democracy.
Related Stories
Read
kadhimi

Iraq's PM leaves for Paris in European tour 18 October 2020 10:38 PM

5202030152415433115121

Jabri: The constitution needs fundamental amendments 18 October 2020 10:34 PM

dfee46c0571205264680ee8634b16a6b_L

Three Kurds Shot Dead in Kirkuk 18 October 2020 08:37 PM

335217410f8626608d63094993432c9b_L

UK Condemns Attack on KDP Office in Baghdad 18 October 2020 08:34 PM

ded93980610ea12e45533b1c0ce10fdf_L

Kurdistan: 32 Coronavirus Patients Died in Past 24 Hours 18 October 2020 08:32 PM

9faee13f41b73758861e9f6cb90d3f89_L

Another Kurdish Porter Killed by Iranian Border Guards 18 October 2020 08:29 PM

0339730acef78ebfbd23b3b49ad989ce_L

PM Barzani Says KRG Determined to Diversify Its Economy 18 October 2020 08:27 PM

15185-1515

Kurdistan President, KDP leader denounce massacre of Iraqi civilians in Salahuddin 18 October 2020 07:20 PM

Comments