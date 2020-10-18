Three Kurds Shot Dead in Kirkuk

Three Kurdish residents of a village in Kirkuk province were shot dead by a group of unidentified armed men on Saturday night.



A local police source told said that the shooting had taken place outside Toolik village in the Kurdish disputed province of Kirkuk.



Two brothers and their cousin were killed on the spot before the car was set on fire.



Kirkuk Police Chief Mazin Mohammed described that attack as an act of terrorism not a social dispute, but he declined to provide more details, saying that investigations were underway.