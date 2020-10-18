UK Condemns Attack on KDP Office in Baghdad

The UK has condemned the attack on the 5th branch office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Baghdad on Saturday.



The political representation office of the largest Kurdish party was stormed by several dozens of Hashd al-Shaabi supporters in the Iraqi capital on Sunday, where they burned the building and the flag of Kurdistan.



“Addressing political difference through dialogue not violence is a fundamental element of a functioning democracy,” the UK embassy in Baghdad said in an online statement.



“The UK welcomes steps taken to hold those responsible to account,” it added.



The incident received a huge international political attention, especially at a time that the government of Iraq is struggling to protect foreign diplomatic missions against regular rocket attacks by Iran-backed militias.



Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani spoke over the phone with his Iraqi counterpart soon after the incident, and called for immediate actions to hold the perpetrators accountable.