Kurdistan: 32 Coronavirus Patients Died in Past 24 Hours

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Sunday reported 32 more fatalities related to COVID-19 within the past 24 hours.



KRG’s health ministry said the new fatalities had raised the overall death toll in the region to 2,161.



The ministry also confirmed 797 new infections, which bring the total tally up to 61,703.



Out of the total number, nearly 22,000 patients remain under treatment as active cases.