Another Kurdish Porter Killed by Iranian Border Guards

At least one more Kurdish porter was killed by Iranian border guards in Western Azerbaijan province, a human rights group revealed on Sunday.



Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said in a report that the Iranian border forces opened fire at a group of Kurdish Kollber in Chaldoran area, Western Azerbaijan province.



The shooting left one porter, identified as Amin Shamis, killed, the monitor added.



According to the human rights group, Shamis was the father of one child.



Only in September, Iranian border guards killed 26 Kurdish porters, Hengaw agency revealed.