Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 19 October 2020
Breaking
Iraq's PM leaves for Paris in European tour Jabri: The constitution needs fundamental amendments UN arms embargoes on Iran expire Israel, Bahrain sign peace statement in Manama Kurdistan President, KDP leader denounce massacre of Iraqi civilians in Salahuddin Iraq's PM Kadhimi kicks off European tour US Secretary of State Pompeo Warns of Sanctions For Any Arms Sales to Iran Iran posts ambassador in Yemen Lebanon's protest flame still flickers on anniversary of 'revolution' UN Secretary-General decries Iran’s human rights violations
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 18 October 2020 08:27 PM

PM Barzani Says KRG Determined to Diversify Its Economy

0339730acef78ebfbd23b3b49ad989ce_L
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is determined to diversify its economy as part of its reforms agenda, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Sunday.

The Kurdish premier made the remarks during a meeting with Indian Ambassador to Iraq Birender Yadav in Erbil, where they also discussed bilateral relations, Barzani's office said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister updated Ambassador Yadav on the government’s progress implementing its reforms agenda, as well as its continued efforts to diversify the Kurdistan Region’s economy and turn it into a choice destination for foreign investment," reads the statement.

Exchanging views on the bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and India, Barzani stressed on the need to strengthen ties between the sides, underscoring "the Kurdistan Region’s potential as a regional hub for trade and commerce."

"During the exchange, the Ambassador expressed his country’s readiness to further develop trade relations with the Kurdistan Region, particularly in the energy, agriculture, and information technology sectors."
Related Stories
Read
kadhimi

Iraq's PM leaves for Paris in European tour 18 October 2020 10:38 PM

5202030152415433115121

Jabri: The constitution needs fundamental amendments 18 October 2020 10:34 PM

1dab8b57ec1fdc0de43ac5e1fab9a481_L

SDF Top Commander Denounces Burning of Kurdistan Flag in Baghdad 18 October 2020 08:40 PM

dfee46c0571205264680ee8634b16a6b_L

Three Kurds Shot Dead in Kirkuk 18 October 2020 08:37 PM

335217410f8626608d63094993432c9b_L

UK Condemns Attack on KDP Office in Baghdad 18 October 2020 08:34 PM

ded93980610ea12e45533b1c0ce10fdf_L

Kurdistan: 32 Coronavirus Patients Died in Past 24 Hours 18 October 2020 08:32 PM

9faee13f41b73758861e9f6cb90d3f89_L

Another Kurdish Porter Killed by Iranian Border Guards 18 October 2020 08:29 PM

15185-1515

Kurdistan President, KDP leader denounce massacre of Iraqi civilians in Salahuddin 18 October 2020 07:20 PM

Comments