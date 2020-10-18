PM Barzani Says KRG Determined to Diversify Its Economy

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is determined to diversify its economy as part of its reforms agenda, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Sunday.



The Kurdish premier made the remarks during a meeting with Indian Ambassador to Iraq Birender Yadav in Erbil, where they also discussed bilateral relations, Barzani's office said in a statement.



"The Prime Minister updated Ambassador Yadav on the government’s progress implementing its reforms agenda, as well as its continued efforts to diversify the Kurdistan Region’s economy and turn it into a choice destination for foreign investment," reads the statement.



Exchanging views on the bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and India, Barzani stressed on the need to strengthen ties between the sides, underscoring "the Kurdistan Region’s potential as a regional hub for trade and commerce."



"During the exchange, the Ambassador expressed his country’s readiness to further develop trade relations with the Kurdistan Region, particularly in the energy, agriculture, and information technology sectors."