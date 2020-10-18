US Secretary of State Pompeo Warns of Sanctions For Any Arms Sales to Iran

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that arms sales to Iran would breach UN resolutions and lead to sanctions.



"The United States is prepared to use its domestic authorities to sanction any individual or entity that materially contributes to the supply, sale, or transfer of conventional arms to or from Iran...Every nation that seeks peace and stability in the Middle East and supports the fight against terrorism should refrain from any arms transactions with Iran," Pompeo's statement reads.



"For the past 10 years, countries have refrained from selling weapons to Iran under various UN measures.



Any country that now challenges this prohibition will be very clearly choosing to fuel conflict and tension over promoting peace and security," Pompeo added, as quoted by AFP.



This comes after Iran announced earlier this week that all restrictions on the transfer of arms, related activities and financial services to and from

Iran had expired under the terms of the UN resolution that confirmed the JCPOA signed between Tehran and world powers in 2015.



In 2018, the US withdrew from the nuclear deal and began reintroducing sanctions on Iran.



