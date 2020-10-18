Iraqi Prime Minister Heading to Europe for Official Visits

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will pay an official visit on top of a high-level delegation to meet with officials in London, Paris, and Berlin.

In remarks, the German embassy was quoted as saying that Kadhimi will tackle bilateral ties, including cooperation in the war against terrorism and the economic crisis during his upcoming meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Kadhimi’s agenda for his visits to London and France is believed to be similar.

According to a statement by Iraq’s Central Bank, whose director is accompanying PM Kadhimi, the trip is said to last four days.