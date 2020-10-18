Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 19 October 2020
Breaking
Iraq's PM leaves for Paris in European tour Jabri: The constitution needs fundamental amendments UN arms embargoes on Iran expire Israel, Bahrain sign peace statement in Manama Kurdistan President, KDP leader denounce massacre of Iraqi civilians in Salahuddin Iraq's PM Kadhimi kicks off European tour US Secretary of State Pompeo Warns of Sanctions For Any Arms Sales to Iran Iran posts ambassador in Yemen Lebanon's protest flame still flickers on anniversary of 'revolution' UN Secretary-General decries Iran’s human rights violations
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 18 October 2020 05:01 PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Heading to Europe for Official Visits

kadhimi

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will pay an official visit on top of a high-level delegation to meet with officials in London, Paris, and Berlin.

In remarks, the German embassy was quoted as saying that Kadhimi will tackle bilateral ties, including cooperation in the war against terrorism and the economic crisis during his upcoming meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Kadhimi’s agenda for his visits to London and France is believed to be similar.

According to a statement by Iraq’s Central Bank, whose director is accompanying PM Kadhimi, the trip is said to last four days.

Related Stories
Read
kadhimi

Iraq's PM leaves for Paris in European tour 18 October 2020 10:38 PM

5202030152415433115121

Jabri: The constitution needs fundamental amendments 18 October 2020 10:34 PM

1dab8b57ec1fdc0de43ac5e1fab9a481_L

SDF Top Commander Denounces Burning of Kurdistan Flag in Baghdad 18 October 2020 08:40 PM

dfee46c0571205264680ee8634b16a6b_L

Three Kurds Shot Dead in Kirkuk 18 October 2020 08:37 PM

335217410f8626608d63094993432c9b_L

UK Condemns Attack on KDP Office in Baghdad 18 October 2020 08:34 PM

ded93980610ea12e45533b1c0ce10fdf_L

Kurdistan: 32 Coronavirus Patients Died in Past 24 Hours 18 October 2020 08:32 PM

9faee13f41b73758861e9f6cb90d3f89_L

Another Kurdish Porter Killed by Iranian Border Guards 18 October 2020 08:29 PM

0339730acef78ebfbd23b3b49ad989ce_L

PM Barzani Says KRG Determined to Diversify Its Economy 18 October 2020 08:27 PM

Comments