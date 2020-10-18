Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 18 October 2020
Sunday، 18 October 2020 12:05 AM

Iran posts ambassador in Yemen

yemen

Tehran's new ambassador to Yemen has arrived in the Houthi-held capital of the war-torn country, the Iranian foreign ministry said Saturday, five years after the last ambassador departed.

"Hassan Eyrlou... ambassador for the Islamic Republic of Iran in Yemen, has arrived in Sanaa," foreign ministry spokesman Said Khatibzadeh told the Fars news agency.


"He has presented his letters of credentials to Mehdi al-Mashat, head of Yemen's supreme political council," he added, referring to an executive body formed by Houthi militias.

