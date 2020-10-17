Deputy Parliament Speaker Condemns Burning of Kurdistan Flag in Baghdad

Kurdistan’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Hemin Hawrami condemned the attack on Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) office in Baghdad and burning of the Kurdistan flag by the IMIS militia.



Earlier the day, dozens of Iran-backed militias of Hashd al-Shaabi stormed KDP’s 5th branch in the Iraqi capital and set fire to the building. They also took down the Kurdistan flag and raised the IMIS` Hashd al-Shaabi flag on the representative office of the Kurdish party.



Footages also showed the IMIS Hashd al-Shaabi supporters walking on the Kurdistan flag before burning it.



“I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on KDP’s 5th branch in Baghdad by some rouge elements of the PMU & burning Kurdistan flag,” Hawrami wrote on Twitter.



“The Iraqi government is required to do practical steps to reign in these rouge elements who are a threat for coexistence and living in peace,” he added.

