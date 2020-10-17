Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 17 October 2020
Breaking
UN Secretary-General decries Iran’s human rights violations End Of arms embargo unlikely to bring flow of weapons to Iran Iraq reports 3,501 new coronavirus cases, 56 deaths Iraq’s Shia parties escalate sectarian tensions, pressure Kurds Atomic energy watchdog seeks details on secret Iranian nuclear site Turkey bans plane carrying Greek FM from Iraq from entering airspace CTS arrests terrorist in Abu Ghraib, west of Baghdad Iran claims 'foreign military presence' in Gulf escalates tensions Trump says radical left will destroy the country if he loses election France warns Turkey of EU sanctions over 'provocations'
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 17 October 2020 06:40 PM

Kurdish Lawmaker Says Hashd al-Shaabi MPs Provoked Attack on KDP Office in Baghdad

1
Kurdish lawmaker and head of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc at the Iraqi parliament said that today’s attack on her party’s representation office in Baghdad was triggered by MPs representing the IMIS Hashd al-Shaabi at the parliament.

MP Vian Sabri condemned the “chauvinist” attack and called for the prosecution of the perpetrators.

She said the IMIS Hashd al-Shaabi lawmakers, the group’s media, and their leaders had encouraged their supporters to attack the KDP office in the Iraqi capital, where police forces stood by during the attack and did not intervene.

Several dozens of the IMIS Hashd al-Shaabi militias stormed KDP’s 5th branch on Saturday morning, set fire to the building and burned the Kurdistan flag.
Related Stories
Read
11

Deputy Parliament Speaker Condemns Burning of Kurdistan Flag in Baghdad 17 October 2020 06:45 PM

KDP on fire in Baghdad

Pro-Iran protesters torch Kurd party offices in Baghdad 17 October 2020 05:09 PM

sistani

Why Iraq’s PM should heed Al-Sistani and disband Iranian militias 17 October 2020 05:05 PM

4dea99837da41695bb9b7ac5a847754f_L

Nearly 85% of Iraqi Patients Recovered from COVID-19: Health Ministry 17 October 2020 12:00 AM

ac55e6cdd0e93a04ea363eb206c805ac_L

Erbil Police Says It Arrested "a Dangerous Suspect" 16 October 2020 11:57 PM

26ccc726812d68e24bc1f5c1966c3b5b_L

Kurds Curse ‘Traitors’ on Kirkuk Fall Anniversary 16 October 2020 11:56 PM

2e4c369084818032e9e5d8c1868f9610_L

Kurdistan: Over 900 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed 16 October 2020 11:51 PM

coronavirus iran

Iraq reports 3,501 new coronavirus cases, 56 deaths 16 October 2020 06:09 PM

Comments