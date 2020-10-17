Kurdish Lawmaker Says Hashd al-Shaabi MPs Provoked Attack on KDP Office in Baghdad

Kurdish lawmaker and head of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc at the Iraqi parliament said that today’s attack on her party’s representation office in Baghdad was triggered by MPs representing the IMIS Hashd al-Shaabi at the parliament.



MP Vian Sabri condemned the “chauvinist” attack and called for the prosecution of the perpetrators.



She said the IMIS Hashd al-Shaabi lawmakers, the group’s media, and their leaders had encouraged their supporters to attack the KDP office in the Iraqi capital, where police forces stood by during the attack and did not intervene.



Several dozens of the IMIS Hashd al-Shaabi militias stormed KDP’s 5th branch on Saturday morning, set fire to the building and burned the Kurdistan flag.